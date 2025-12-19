New Jersey family demands evidence in daughter's death case

The Brief The family of Tiffany Valiante is seeking evidence from her death investigation. A judge is questioning why evidence has not been released to the family. Tiffany's death was ruled a suicide, but her family disputes this conclusion.



The family of Tiffany Valiante is pushing for answers in her death investigation, demanding possession of any remaining evidence.

The case of Tiffany Valiante

What we know:

Tiffany Valiante, an 18-year-old scholar-athlete, died in July 2015 after being hit by a NJ Transit train in Galloway Township.

Her death was ruled a suicide after a brief investigation, but her family disputes this conclusion due to discrepancies and missing evidence.

What they're saying:

"If the state medical examiner has any of Tiffany’s DNA, why are they not giving it to us," said Paul D’Amato, the Valiante family attorney.

Tiffany's mother, Diane Valiante, added, "We know she didn’t commit suicide. We need the authorities to work with us, not against us."

Family's pursuit of evidence

The Valiante family has been asking NJ Transit police and other authorities to reexamine the evidence, believing Tiffany was taken against her will and killed.

They are seeking the return of evidence from NJ Transit and the state medical examiner's office.

When asked by the judge if the evidence still existed, neither the attorney for NJ Transit nor the medical examiner's office provided a clear answer.

They stated, "The plaintiff has gotten all of the relief they have requested, and we’re working with them outside of this lawsuit."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the DNA evidence and video cards still exist, as neither NJ Transit nor the medical examiner's office confirmed their status.