Lower Gwynedd principal faces termination over antisemitic voicemail

The Brief A Montgomery County principal is on leave for making antisemitic remarks. The incident was caught on voicemail and has shocked parents and officials. The school district is recommending the principal's termination at a Monday hearing.



A principal at a Montgomery County school is under fire after being caught on voicemail making antisemitic remarks.

Principal Phillip Leddy of Lower Gwynedd Elementary School was recorded making offensive comments about the Jewish community and a parent, prompting the Wissahickon School District to place him on leave.

The district is recommending his termination at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Principal caught on voicemail

FOX 29 obtained the voicemail where Leddy, thinking he had ended the call, began cursing and making derogatory statements.

The remarks were directed at a parent and the Jewish community during a conversation with a female staffer.

The father, who received the voicemail, expressed his shock and disappointment, stating, "The way he described me and my religion is shocking."

He confronted Leddy after discovering the message.

School district's response

The Wissahickon School District has removed Leddy's photo and bio from their website.

A spokesperson said, "We are deeply concerned on how this will impact the community. This will not be tolerated."

The district is also investigating the female staffer involved in the conversation, who has been placed on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific actions will be taken against the principal and the staffer, and how the district plans to address the broader impact of this incident.