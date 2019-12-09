Video: Suspect uses pickup truck to break into Bustleton market

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say used his truck to break into a store in Bustleton.

The incident occurred overnight on Dec. 5, at the Kuttanadu Market on Krewstown Road.

Video shows the suspect using a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck to smash the glass door, and drives away. The suspect returned a short time later, parks the truck and runs inside.

Once inside, the suspect can be seen grabbing the cash register drawer and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.