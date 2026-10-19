Viewing for fallen Philadelphia officer Shane Seiber set for Monday night

The Brief The public viewing for fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday at John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia. Officer Seiber was killed in the line of duty when responding to a call on North 52nd Street on Saturday, Oct. 10, police say. Additional services, including a procession and funeral, will take place Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.



The community is preparing to honor Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber with a public viewing Monday evening, after he was killed in the line of duty last week.

The viewing will be held at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., where mourners are expected to gather to remember Seiber and show support to his family and fellow officers.

A night of remembrance for Officer Seiber in Northeast Philadelphia

The backstory:

Officer Shane Seiber died after being shot while responding to a call for a person with a gun on the 100 block of North 52nd Street just after midnight Saturday, Oct. 10, police say.

He and his partner, Officer Hector Rodriguez III, were ambushed and both shot by Eric Lewis, according to investigators. Seiber died from his injuries after being shot three times. Rodriguez remains in the hospital after being shot 12 times.

Timeline:

At 5:00 p.m. Monday, a commander's march and 19th District procession will begin at Archbishop Ryan High School, leading up to the public viewing at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A second public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The funeral service is set to follow at 11:15 a.m., with final police honors outside the cathedral at noon.

A large turnout, including law enforcement and community members from outside Pennsylvania, is expected for the events.

Dig deeper:

Officer Seiber, 40, served in the Air Force beginning in 2006, completed two tours in Iraq, and joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2016. He spent parts of his childhood in Levittown, Langhorne and Northeast Philadelphia, and is survived by his wife and their two children.

The suspect, 34-year-old Eric Lewis, surrendered after allegedly firing at nine police officers. Lewis faces numerous charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of attempted murder.