Funeral arrangements announced for slain Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber

The Brief Funeral arrangements have been announced for slain Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber. Two visitations will be held next Monday, followed by a funeral mass on Tuesday morning. Seiber, a husband and father of two, was an Air Force veteran who served two tours in Iraq.



Mourners will gather at Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City next Tuesday to remember the life of slain Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber.

Shane Seiber funeral arrangements

What we know:

Shane's Celebration of Life will be held at Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul on Monday from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. An evening visitation will follow at John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home on Academy Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Center City starting at noon. Internment services will follow and be held privately.

Officer Seiber remembered

What they're saying:

Seiber, 40, spent parts of his childhood in Levittown, Langhorne and Northeast Philadelphia. He is remembered by his wife, Lisa, and their two children, Finn and Emily.

Seiber enlisted in the Air Force in 2006 and was a member of the 436th Security Forces stationed at Dover Air Force base. He completed two tours of duty in Iraq, and joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2016.

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"Shane had a remarkable ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and make anyone laugh," an obituary read. "Known affectionately by the nickname "Colgate" for his ever-present smile, he brought joy to the lives of those around him."

The backstory:

Officer Seiber was killed in the line of duty when he and another officer responded to a call for a person with a gun on North 52nd Street late Saturday night. Investigators say the officers were ambushed by gunfire upon arrival.

The alleged gunman, 34-year-old Eric Lewis, surrendered to police after investigators say he fired at nine police officers and climbed a tree to hide. He is facing dozens of charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of attempted murder.