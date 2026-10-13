Krasner to discuss criminal record of suspect charged in shooting of Philly police officers

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner will discuss the past criminal record of Eric Lewis, who is facing around 80 charges in the shooting of two Philadelphia police officers. Officer Shane Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the department and father of two, died after being shot three times. The second officer, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot 12 times. Lewis is accused of opening fire on a total of 11 law enforcement officers overnight Saturday in what another officer described as an ambush-style shooting.



District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday will discuss the past criminal record of Eric Lewis, a man facing dozens of charges in the deadly ambush shooting of two Philadelphia police officers.

The 11 a.m. press conference will be live-streamed in the player above, on the free FOX LOCAL app, and on the FOX 29 YouTube page.

What we know:

Eric Lewis, 35, is accused of ambushing Philadelphia police officers as they responded to a call about a person with a gun on the 100 block of North 52nd Street around midnight Saturday,

Officer Shane Seiber, 40, was shot three times and later died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Another wounded officer, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot a dozen times and remains hospitalized.

Investigators say Lewis ran away from the shooting scene and fired at more officers in a nearby alley before climbing a tree to hide and eventually surrendering to SWAT officers. Three firearms connected to the incident, including a shotgun, were recovered at the scene.

What they're saying:

Mayor Parker emphasized the deep loss felt by the city and expressed her frustration over the violence, noting this is the third tragic loss of life the city has experienced over the past week.

In response, Parker announced she is working with Governor Josh Shapiro and state officials to seek legislation that would expand Pennsylvania's involuntary commitment laws.

"We are coming to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and seek legislation that will expand involuntary commitment laws to cover not only severe mental illness but substance use disorder and any kind of mental and/or behavioral challenge that could interfere with Philadelphia's ability to keep itself safe," Parker stated. "We can no longer act as if the laws we have on the books are enough to protect the Commonwealth."