Vigil held in Chinatown for victims of anti-Asian violence

Several organizations, groups, and city leaders held a candlelight vigil in Chinatown to honor the victims of all forms of anti-Asian violence.

"Instances like last night that shock us instantly and hurt us deeply," said one woman representing a Korean-American Community group from Montgomery County.

She spoke during a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of Tuesday night's shootings and all victims of anti-Asian violence.

"I am afraid because I am a woman. I am afraid because I am an immigrant. I am afraid because I am a mother of a young girl and I’m afraid because I'm a different color and I’m afraid because they don't see me. They don't see that I belong here," she said.

Dozens gathered at 10th and Vine in Chinatown with a mix of emotions. The vigil was held after police say a man shot and killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent. It happened in the Atlanta-area Tuesday.

City Councilwoman Helen Gym told the crowd what happened in Atlanta can't be separated from recent attacks against the Asian community.

"The violence that we saw from the mass shooter came after 3,800 incidences of anti-Asian crimes, violence, and harassment were recorded by an independent website since March of 2020. 150% increase in just self-reported violent incidences against youth, our elderly, against women in particular," said Gym.

Two young women stood together holding back tears and as a voice for victims.

"Why does it need to keep happening? Haven’t we learned anything at all from the Black Lives Matter movement it's just so much and it just really hurts," said Kong Yang.

Police have not released a motive in the killings.

Philadelphia police bolstering patrols around Asian communities following Atlanta-area shootings

