Weather Authority: Another round of showers to drench Delaware Valley on Thursday

Just as the old adage "April Showers Brings May Flowers" predicts, the first week of April has brought a ton of rain to our area, and it will only continue on Thursday.

Forecasters expect conditions to stay mostly dry overnight after a damp and gloomy Wednesday. A cluster of showers moving east will combine with another system sliding up the coast to create a large system rain that will engulf the region Thursday.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects widespread showers during the morning commute with highs in the 40s. Rain will start around 6 a.m. and cover the Delaware Valley throughout the mid-morning hours.

A lull in the rain is expected during the middle of the day, then another round of rain with some isolate thunderstorms will sweep through the region during the afternoon and evening. The high temperature on Thursday will approach 60 degrees in most spots.

The worst of the rain will move offshore by Friday morning, but a stray shower is possible in some spots. Sunshine is expected to break through the clouds on Friday with highs exceeding 60 degrees in parts of the region.

The threat of a spotty shower will return on Saturday, but forecasters expect a mostly pleasant weekend with highs in the mid-50s. An early look at next week shows consecutive days of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 70s.

___

THURSDAY: Showers, p.m. storm. High: 59, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Leftover shower. High: 62, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Spotty shower. High: 56, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 55, Low: 41

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter