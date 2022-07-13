Weather Authority: Delaware Valley set for a steamy weekend with some storm chances

It’s the dog days of summer and the heat and sunny skies seem to stretch on forever.

Friday may see some pop-up showers, but nothing drastic across the region. Some may see some brief, heavy rain, but that is all for tonight.

Looking at Saturday, hazy sunshine is the order of the day, with some pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. FOX 29’s Scott Williams says temperatures should top out in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday should be similar to Saturday. The heat will become supercharged by Tuesday, where the region could see a third heatwave.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 76

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Summer sizzle. High: 92, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 96, Low: 79

THURSDAY: Another heatwave. High: 94, Low: 76