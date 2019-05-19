Weather Authority: More warm weather slated for Delaware Valley

Sunday marked the hottest day of the year so far in in Philadelphia, as temperatures topped out at 85 degrees with sunny skies.

The city was not the only area that enjoyed summer-like temperatures well ahead of schedule. Elsewhere in the Delaware Valley, temperatures sat in the high-70s and low-80s with plenty of sunshine.

For contrast, just a week ago temperatures reached a high of 54 degrees in Philadelphia with rain.

Overnight there is a chance for some passing thunderstorms to rumble across the region. A sever thunderstorm warning has been issued tonight for Carbon and Lehigh counties.

By Monday morning, temperatures are slated to return to the low-to-mid 70s for region. Most of the day will feature partly cloudy skies with a passing storm possible. Philadelphia will reach a high of 88.

Conditions will remain similar throughout the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY: Passing storm possible, partly cloudy. High: 88, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Sunny, not as warm. High: 74, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High: 76, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 80, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Morning shower possible, partly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 68