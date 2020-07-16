Weather Authority: Seasonable Friday with chance of PM storm

Temperatures will return to seasonable levels on Friday with the chance of showers and storm in some spots.

The heat continues over the next few days. Temperatures will surpass 90 degrees on Saturday and remain above 90 through Wednesday.

___

FRIDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 89, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Heat continues. High: 94, Low: 74

___

