Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for region ahead of strong storms

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a preemptive Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of a band of strong storms that will impact part of the Delaware Valley Saturday afternoon and evening.

The area-wide Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Forecasters warn of strong wind gusts up to 70 MPH and possible bouts of hail to accompany rain, thunder and lightning.

The first cluster of storms already triggered a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Mercer and Bucks counties that expired before 2 p.m. Forecasters anticipate the severe weather warnings will continue off-and-on throughout the night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the latest models show widespread rainfall by 5 p.m. with heavy downpours near Trenton and Bensalem. The storms are expected to intensify around 7 p.m. with torrential rain and intense wind for areas along the I-95 corridor.

A widespread Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday night. Forecasters anticipate less than an inch for most of the region, but parts of Bucks County still reeling from last week's flooding could see more than 2 inches of rainfall.

Showers will continue to soak the region overnight and into Sunday morning, according to the latest models. A brief break in the rain will happen late Sunday morning before more showers in the afternoon and evening.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter