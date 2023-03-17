Weather Authority: Sunny and cool St. Patrick's Day weekend forecasted for region

Plenty of sunshine is forecasted for St. Patrick's Day weekend, but temperatures that reached into the 60s on Friday will regress as the winter season dwindles.

Brief clusters of rain will move across Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey and Delaware during the early parts of Friday night as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with daytime temperatures reaching just above 50 degrees in most areas.

Similar conditions will remain on Sunday with less cloud cover, but temperatures will be noticeably colder with highs expected to barley exceed 40 degrees.

Spring begins on Monday and so too will a warming trend that will help temperatures return to the 60s by Tuesday.

___

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 53, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 43, Low: 29

MONDAY: First day of Spring. High: 53, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 60, Low: 32