Weather Authority: Warm and humid Wednesday; afternoon storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and humid Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday will see an increase in humidity in the wake of two lovely, dry days.

Stormy weather is expected to continue into Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms in the morning.

Sunshine will return to the forecast Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 70

THURSDAY: AM thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 83 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 65