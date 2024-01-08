Expand / Collapse search
White House crash: Driver arrested after hitting exterior gate, Secret Service says

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:20PM
FOX 5 DC

White House exterior gate crash under investigation

WASHINGTON - A person is in custody after a car crashed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex Monday evening, authorities say. 

D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service are working to determine what led up to the collision, which happened shortly before 6 p.m.  

Police say the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th St., NW between Constitution Ave. and G St., NW will remain shut down in both directions until further notice as they continue the investigation.

Drivers are told to seek alternate routes and watch out for police activity. D.C. Fire and EMS is also on scene to assist law enforcement as they investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.