'This is an emergency': Nicetown residents frustrated by water main break repair delays

The Brief A water main break on Juniata Street in Nicetown has caused flooding and frustration for neighbors since Friday. Residents say repairs have not started, and no timeline has been given by the Philadelphia Water Department. The Water Department says crews are working nonstop due to the cold and have fixed 115 water mains since Jan. 19.



Neighbors on Juniata Street in Nicetown are dealing with flooded basements and uncertainty after a water main break Friday, as cold weather continues to strain city infrastructure.

Neighbors face flooding and uncertainty as repairs stall

What we know:

Residents say water has been pouring into basements since early Friday morning, with Ariel Presley describing, "At 7 a.m. the whole basement was flooded." Presley and her father have been working nonstop to manage the water.

Ashley, a block captain in Nicetown, said, "My fear being a block captain here in Nicetown is that we had an explosion 6 months ago and we didn’t have no real answers so now this is happening with freezing temperatures where we go from here how long do we keep waiting?"

The Philadelphia Water Department sent a worker to confirm the water main break and told neighbors it was on the list for repairs, but did not provide a timeline for when work would begin.

Janet Dennis, who lives next door, said, "It is because you call for help but they don’t see it as an emergency, but I see it as an emergency but I need them to be on the same page this is an emergency!"

Neighbors say they have been working together to pump out water, but the situation remains difficult. "We all came together and was just pumping water out and as her water grew on her floor more started coming in on my side and so it’s just really..give us a time frame let us know something?" one neighbor said.

Janet Dennis, a heart transplant survivor and athlete in the Transplant Olympics, said, "There’s still so much water like where does the water come from like water can do so much damage." She added, "Ahh I want my life back."

The Philadelphia Water Department responds to ongoing issues

The Philadelphia Water Department told FOX 29 that workers are being sent out immediately to address the water main break on Juniata Street. A spokesperson said crews have been working nonstop because of the cold, fixing 115 water mains since Jan. 19, and that homes without water are being prioritized.

The department is asking residents to be patient as they continue to address the backlog of repairs caused by the recent cold snap.

Residents say the lack of a clear timeline for repairs has added to their frustration, especially as water continues to cause damage to their homes.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear when repairs on the broken water main will begin or how long it will take to resolve the flooding on Juniata Street.