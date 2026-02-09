Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware schools named among top universities in the world

article

The Brief Time Magazine ranked the top universities all around the world in a recent study. Schools from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were all featured. Several local schools appeared in the Top 100.



If you're looking to continue your education at one of the best schools in the world, you won't have to travel very far — you may even be able to stay in-state.

What we know:

Time Magazine recently released its list of the "World's Top Universities of 2026," featuring schools from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon University and Pennsylvania State University were all named in the Top 100 schools across the world. At least three other Pennsylvania schools, two in Philadelphia, appeared in the Top 500.

No. 10 University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

No. 38 Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

No. 81 Pennsylvania State University (University Park)

No. 172 Drexel University (Philadelphia)

No. 181 University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

No. 322 Temple University (Philadelphia)

New Jersey

Princeton University was the only New Jersey school to make the Top 100, claiming the 11th spot, while Rutgers University came in at No. 275.

Delaware

Only one Delaware school appeared on the list, with the University of Delaware landing in 145th place.

Dig deeper:

Time determined the "World's Top Universities of 2026" by analyzing eligible universities on three key pillars: academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

"The ranking places emphasis on the extent to which students achieve extraordinary success, for instance in patenting new inventions or rising to leadership roles in business," Times stated. "These lists help us understand where students are likely to achieve the greatest success and contribute most to society as the world order shifts."