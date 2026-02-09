Philadelphia weather: Brutally cold temperatures to become more seasonable by midweek

The Brief Temperatures will become more seasonable this week with plenty of sunshine to help the leftover frozen snow melt. Forecasters expect subzero wind chills to subside on Monday, and temperatures to rise into the 40s by midweek. The -12 degree wind chills over the weekend in Philadelphia were the coldest wind chills in over 3 years.



After one of the coldest weekends the Philadelphia area has endured in years, forecasters say temps will creep above freezing this week to help thaw things out.

The bitter wind chill that made brutally cold temperatures feel even harsher over the weekend will subside on Monday and become more mild through midweek.

What we know:

Another sunny and cold day is on tap for the Philadelphia area on Monday, but forecasters say the wind chill will be far less severe than it was during the weekend.

Highs will stretch to the upper 30s on Tuesday and reach into the 40s on Wednesday to help melt some of the leftover snow that's been frozen in place for two weeks.

Forecasters expect the wind chill to pick up on Thursday and continue into Friday before a balmier start to the weekend on Valentine's Day.

Local perspective:

The Philadelphia area experienced a -12 degree wind chill over the weekend, which forecasters say is the coldest wind chill since Christmas Eve 2024.

A quick dusting of snow last Friday into Saturday dropped .3" in Philadelphia, raising the winter total in the city to 16".