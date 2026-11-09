Malayshia Alford case: Foster mother allegedly posed as child in texts

The Brief Caprice Williams, 36, allegedly used Malayshia Alford's cell phone to stage a text conversation pretending to be the missing girl, according to law enforcement sources. Williams is facing murder charges after Alford’s body was recovered from the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Police also noted that Alford had missed nearly four weeks of school during the current academic year.



A foster mother charged with the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford allegedly used the child’s cell phone to stage a text conversation pretending to be the missing girl, according to law enforcement sources.

Caprice Williams, 36, is facing murder charges after Alford’s body was recovered from the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, more than a week after she was reported missing.

Missed school, alleged texts

Timeline:

Investigators stated Alford was last seen returning to Williams’ North Simpson Street home after school on Thursday, Oct. 22, and she did not attend classes the following day.

Surveillance footage captured that same Thursday appears to show Alford’s body being removed from the residence—four days before any report was made to police.

Williams did not report Alford missing until Monday, Oct. 26. According to police, she also allegedly used Alford’s phone that day to send text messages back to her own device.

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The investigation eventually led authorities across state lines Wednesday night, when a relative of Williams directed police to the vehicle in New Jersey.

Law enforcement sources noted that Alford had missed nearly four weeks of school during the current academic year, surpassing her total absences for the entire 2025–2026 school year.

While a district spokesperson cited student privacy policies in declining to discuss specific records, they noted that protocols are triggered after three unexcused absences and that strict criteria govern what qualifies as an excused absence.

A memorial grows

Local perspective:

Outside the North Simpson Street home, community members have established a memorial of flowers, candles and pink and purple balloons.

Williams previously worked as an educator, having taught fifth grade last year, according to school district records.

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Doretha Murray visited the memorial on Monday with her son, Ty, who was a student in Williams' class.

"As a parent, I was horrified, like my kid was under somebody who had these capabilities," Murray said, adding that her son feels betrayed and is struggling to cope with the news.

Investigaton continues

What's next:

Police have not announced any additional arrests or charges as the investigation continues.