Kensington triple shooting leaves 25-year-old man in critical condition

The Brief A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Kensington. Two others, ages 35 and 37, were also struck by gunfire and are expected to survive. No arrests have been reported.



A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he and two others were shot Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of F Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 25-year-old man who was struck in the chest, groin, and leg.

Two other shooting victims, ages 35 and 37, were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the 35-year-old victim was riding an e-bike on F Street when he was struck in the back.

The 37-year-old told police he was walking on Allegheny Avenue when he was hit in the knee by stray gunfire.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported, and police have not released a motive for the shooting.