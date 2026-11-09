Boycott of Jewish businesses sparks surge of support for Center City eatery

The Brief A Kristallnacht memorial followed a tense weekend where pro-Palestinian cyclists boycotted six Jewish-owned Center City eateries, alleging ties to the Israeli military. Hundreds of counter-protesters responded with a massive "food crawl" that packed and sold out targeted spots like Mac Mart, whose owner denied the claims. Police made three arrests as state and local officials condemned the boycott's timing, while organizers defended the action and announced a future ride.



Community members and leaders from multiple faiths gathered along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday evening to mark the anniversary of Kristallnacht, just one day after an organized "bike boycott" targeting Jewish- and Israeli-owned businesses in Center City drew large crowds of counter-demonstrators who arrived to support the establishments.

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The memorial event at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza, located at 16th Street and the Parkway, brought together participants to commemorate the 1938 Nazi pogrom known as the "Night of Broken Glass," during which Jewish businesses, synagogues and homes were vandalized and destroyed across Germany and Austria, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia.

Arrests made, officers injured

The backstory:

The observance followed a weekend of heightened tensions around Rittenhouse Square, where roughly 300 pro-Palestinian demonstrators—about 200 on bicycles—and 200 counter-protesters converged Sunday morning, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

The demonstration began when a group known on social media as "Philly Bike on Your Left" posted a flyer calling for a boycott of six Jewish-owned businesses in the area, labeling them "Zionist establishments." The group also claimed the targeted establishments were aiding Israeli military actions in Gaza.

In prior statements, boycott organizers defended the action as a nonviolent exercise of First Amendment rights, denied allegations of antisemitism and called any association with the anniversary of Kristallnacht a coincidence.

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Even so, the timing drew sharp condemnation from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who both denounced the targeting of Jewish businesses on the eve of the anniversary.

Police used bicycle lines to keep the opposing crowds apart. Officers reported three arrests—two for assault and one for disorderly conduct—and two officers sustained minor injuries, though no property damage occurred.

Mac Mart sells out

What they're saying:

Despite the boycott, targeted shop owners reported an overwhelming influx of patrons from across the region who organized a massive community "food crawl." Block-long lines formed at several eateries, including Huda, while Mac Mart completely sold out of food.

"We ran out of food yesterday. People were good to us," Mac Mart owner Marti Lieberman said, who noted receiving supportive messages from diverse faith groups, including local churches and Muslim patrons. "I've had people from all over of every kind show support, and I think it tells you who we are, it tells you what this community is about."

Lieberman also pushed back directly against the organizers' claims.

"They said that I send my money to the IDF, they said I support foundations that aid in what is going on right now in the Middle East, and it's just not true," Lieberman said, adding that she keeps politics and religion separate from her business operations.

Lieberman said Monday that her shop was restocking shelves to meet the ongoing surge in demand, with surplus donations enabling the business to prepare hundreds of food trays for local charities through the new year.

Another boycott planned

What's next:

Organizers have since posted notices on social media indicating plans for an additional boycott event on Sunday, Nov. 15. Representatives for the group have not yet responded to requests for comment.