Eagles on longest losing streak since 2012 with 7th-straight loss on Sunday

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The Brief The Eagles’ 19-11 loss to the New York Giants dropped their record to 2-7 and marked their seventh consecutive defeat, the franchise's longest losing streak since 2012. With Jalen Hurts sidelined, rookie Joe Milton III made his first career start. The offense managed only one touchdown, with Milton taking seven sacks and Saquon Barkley held to 22 rushing yards. The team enters a Week 10 bye ahead of hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.



A disappointing season for the Philadelphia Eagles dragged on this week, punctuated by an unwanted milestone in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Local perspective:

With a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles fell to 2-7 on the year. The defeat marks Philadelphia’s seventh consecutive loss, their longest losing streak since they dropped eight straight games during Andy Reid's final season in 2012.

After starting the season with back-to-back narrow wins over the Commanders and Titans, the Eagles have found themselves in a free-fall. Sunday’s divisional match-up against the Giants highlighted the team's ongoing offensive struggles.

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Dig deeper:

With Jalen Hurts sidelined, rookie quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career start. Milton rushed for 64 yards on nine carries, but the offense failed to find a rhythm. He threw for 169 yards with no touchdowns and was sacked seven times by the Giants defense.

Star running back Saquon Barkley was held in check by his former team, managing just 22 rushing yards on 13 carries, though he did punch in the Eagles' lone touchdown of the afternoon.

The defense kept the game within reach, holding Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy to 127 passing yards and limiting New York to 19 points. However, a costly fumble by Milton and an inability to sustain drives ultimately doomed the Eagles.

What's next:

The Eagles will head into a Week 10 bye before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 on Sunday, November 22.