Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions' $893 million jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers have been drawn for Mega Millions' $893 million jackpot.

Below are the winning numbers drawn for the Mar. 19 grand prize:

24, 46, 49, 62, 66. MB: 7

Megaplier 2x

The next drawing will be held Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 792 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.