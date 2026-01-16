Delaware DMV shooting: Trooper killed in targeted attack, suspect identified

The Brief Delaware State Police say Corporal Matthew T. "Ty" Snook was killed in a targeted attack at the New Castle DMV on Dec. 23, 2025. Investigators identified Rahman Rose as the shooter and found no prior connection between Rose and Snook. Police say Rose was killed by a responding officer and the attack was directed solely at law enforcement.



Delaware State Police have released their final update on the investigation into the murder of Cpl/1 Matthew T. "Ty" Snook, confirming the officer was killed in a targeted attack at the Karen L. Johnson DMV on Hessler Boulevard.

Police detail timeline and motive behind the shooting

What we know:

According to Delaware State Police, Rahman Rose entered the DMV twice on Dec. 23, 2025, before ambushing Corporal Snook at the welcome desk around 2:00 p.m.

Police say Rose fired several rounds, striking Snook and shielding a DMV employee from harm. Investigators say Rose had posted anti-police content online and believed he was being targeted by law enforcement.

Police found no evidence Rose acted with anyone else or on behalf of any group.

Related article

Detectives say Rose had no prior relationship or dispute with Snook.

The handgun used in the shooting was legally purchased by Rose in Connecticut in 2021.

Police say after the shooting, Rose allowed customers to leave the building and only fired additional shots at responding officers.

The backstory:

Delaware State Police say Rose had limited, non-criminal contact with law enforcement in the year before the shooting.

There were no previous interactions between Rose and Snook, and no indication of a personal motive.

Rose was shot and killed by a New Castle County Police officer responding to the scene.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say Cpl/1 Snook shielded a DMV employee during the attack, demonstrating bravery and selflessness.

Community support and resources available

What they're saying:

"Cpl/1 Snook was an exemplary Trooper and a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

Ty’s courageous act of strength and sacrifice reflected the core values he lived by every day – protecting others with bravery, selflessness, and steadfast integrity.

Ty leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him," said Delaware State Police.

The Delaware State Police are encouraging anyone affected by this crime or other sudden deaths to reach out for help.

The Victim Services Unit is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-VICTIM-1 or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

The Delaware State Police expressed gratitude for the support shown during this difficult time and highlighted the ongoing resources for victims and witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about Rose’s background or any additional findings about his motives beyond what was shared in the investigation.