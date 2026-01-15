4 held on murder charges in Grays Ferry mass shooting: Everything we know

The Brief A judge held third-degree murder charges, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person charges for the four men arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Greys Ferry back in July. Three men were killed and 10 others injured in the July 7th shooting, with families of the victims and defendants present in court. Two other people face separate hearings and investigators say they are still searching for additional shooters.



A judge held third-degree murder charges, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person charges for the four men after a deadly shooting at a block party on South Etting Street that left three men dead and 10 others hurt.

The judge discharged conspiracy, attempted murder, and risking catastrophe charges.

Courtroom filled as families seek answers and justice

What we know:

The courtroom was filled with families supporting both the defendants and the victims.

The prosecution played a video compilation of surveillance and social media videos in court, showing the moments leading up to and during the shooting.

"Seeing it raw and uncut like they showed, it really, really hurts, it hurts to see your child or any child go through that, like that," said Troy Harris, the father of 24-year-old Azir Harris, who was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on July 7th on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Harris, who as paralyzed and used a wheelchair from a previous shooting, was killed along with Jason Reese, 19, and Zahir Wylie, 23. Ten others were injured.

Investigators say more than 100 shots were fired from what they believe were 15 guns, triggered by a noise the prosecution says was not a gunshot.

"It was painful, it was painful seeing my baby helpless. You know he was just there to drop off his friends, but I didn’t ever expect that my baby wouldn’t come back home to me," said Debra Richardson, Azir Harris’ mother.

The prosecution’s case and defense response

Timeline:

The prosecution argued that each defendant played a role in the shooting, using video evidence and testimony from a Philadelphia Police Homicide detective.

An Instagram Live video was played in court, which prosecutors say shows Terrell Frazier on Etting Street minutes before the shooting.

Prosecutors say Brandon Fischer is seen on camera shooting, matching his description from surveillance video in a nearby restaurant.

They say Daquan Brown’s firearm was the only one recovered that matched ballistic evidence from the scene, and that Brown admitted to firing two shots from a gun he had a permit to carry before taking cover.

Prosecutors also say Dieve Jardine is seen on surveillance video shooting, from a gun his attorney says he had a permit to carry, also matching his description from a nearby restaurant.

Defense attorneys argued that the district attorney’s office overcharged the case.

The judge agreed, in part, dismissing some charges but holding the most serious ones for trial.

Family members of the victims spoke about their loss.

"Everybody else they can go back to their normal life, I can’t, July 7th, over for me, like when my son left a part of my body left with me, and I’m not the same person that I am," said Markeisha Manigault, Zahir Wylie’s mother.

The ongoing investigation and next steps

What's next:

Two other people are also charged in connection with the shooting. Jihad Gray’s preliminary hearing was continued to next week, and Tyejuan Brown, who faces a gun charge, will have a hearing at a later date.

Investigators say they are still looking for other shooters.

Family members say the violence should never have happened.

"There could’ve been a lot of other things that went on that night as friends, stayed, hang out, have a good time. That’s where it could’ve ended at," said Troy Harris.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many additional suspects they are looking for or released details about a possible motive.