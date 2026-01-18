Snow ends as bitter cold moves in across Philadelphia region

The Brief Snow fell across the region Sunday, leaving behind a wintry scene and a new round of weather concerns as temperatures drop sharply overnight. Morning wind chills are expected to be in the teens and single digits. Anyone traveling or commuting should stay alert for updates and be prepared for changing conditions.



Snow ends, but freezing temperatures bring new risks

What we know:

According to FOX 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr, snow showers have moved out, but a bitter cold blast is settling in. Temperatures are already in the 20s for much of the area, with the Poconos dropping to 19 and feeling as cold as 7.

Those traveling through the area should be wary of untreated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, parking lots and roads, as they could become slick, Orr said.

Morning wind chills are expected to be in the teens and single digits, with Doylestown feeling like 8 and the Poconos feeling like 4.

The cold will stick around through the holiday, with Philadelphia only feeling like 18, even in the afternoon.

The snow may be gone, but the risk of ice lingers for anyone heading out early Monday.

How much snow fell on Sunday?

The Philadelphia area saw roughly 2 to 4 inches accumulate on the ground on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the week

The coldest temperatures are expected Tuesday morning, with a brief break midweek before another chance of snow arrives by the weekend, according to Orr.

Anyone traveling or commuting should stay alert for updates and be prepared for changing conditions.

The snowstorm has already caused slippery roads in places like Media, Delaware County, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.