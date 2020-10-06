Woman critical after suspect threw unknown chemical in her face, police say

A woman is in critical condition after police say a suspect threw an unknown chemical on her in Germantown Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 5100 block of Newhall Street as the woman left her home this morning.

As the 61-year-old victim walked outside police say she was approached by an unknown suspect who threw the chemical in her face.

A woman is in critical condition after police say a man threw an unknown chemical in her face as she left her Germantown home this morning.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by paramedics and placed in critical condition.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male, standing 5'7", with dreadlocks. He was wearing a light blue mask and dark coat at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!