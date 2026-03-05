Knife-wielding man killed in Wilmington officer-involved shooting identified: police

The Brief Police shot and killed a 35-year-old man after an hours-long standoff on Ramsey Road in Wilmington on Tuesday, March 3. Officers say the man fired multiple gunshots inside his home and later advanced on police with knives. The investigation is ongoing.



Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed by officers after an hours-long standoff on Ramsey Road Tuesday, March 3, when he fired multiple gunshots inside his home and later advanced on officers with knives.

What we know:

At around 3:50 p.m. New Castle County police officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a home on the unit block of Ramsey Road.

Police say the caller, who was inside the residence, heard multiple gunshots and saw his acquaintance with a handgun before fleeing and calling 911.

"Arriving officers continued to hear gunshots coming from inside the residence," according to the New Castle County Division of Police.

The department says the Crisis Management Group, including SWAT and crisis negotiators, was activated and responded to the scene.

Officers reported hearing more gunfire as they tried to communicate with the man using phone calls, text messages, and a loudspeaker, but he refused to comply and continued firing.

Timeline:

Around 7:47 p.m., police say the man, identified as Daniel Shacklett of Wilmington, left the house armed with a shovel and swung it at officers.

Related article

Officers tried to subdue him with a Taser and non-lethal munitions, but those methods did not work. He then went back inside, retrieved several knives, and came out again, continuing to ignore commands.

Police say Shacklett advanced toward officers with the knives, and several officers fired their guns, hitting him.

Paramedics provided immediate care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or other individuals were injured.

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Police say the man’s body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science as part of the ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Lieutenant Seth Polk of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8112 or via email at Seth.Polk@newcastlede.gov.

What we don't know:

Additional information about the officers involved has not been provided.