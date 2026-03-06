How Philadelphia schools are working to fill teacher vacancies

The Brief Philadelphia school leaders discussed the ongoing teacher shortage during a panel at Temple University on Monday. Superintendent Tony Watlington said the district filled 97 percent of teaching vacancies this year but wants to reach 100 percent. New strategies include out-of-state recruitment, alternative licensing, and programs for high school students interested in teaching.



Philadelphia school officials and education leaders met at Temple University on Monday to address the ongoing teacher shortage, which they described as a crisis affecting schools across the country.

District leaders discuss the scope of the teacher shortage

What we know:

Superintendent Tony Watlington said there has been a 71 percent decline over the past decade in people choosing to attend Pennsylvania colleges to become teachers.

"In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 71 percent decline over the past decade in individuals choosing to go to public or private university in Pennsylvania to become a teacher," said Watlington.

Watlington said the district was able to fill 97 percent of teacher vacancies this year but emphasized that is not enough. "We need to get to a point where we fill 100 percent of our teaching vacancies. We need high qualified, well-supported, stable teachers," said Watlington.

Panelists, including State Sen. Vincent Hughes, described the teacher shortage as a crisis and discussed the need for new approaches to attract and retain educators.

District leaders say the shortage impacts students’ learning and the quality of education across Philadelphia schools.

New strategies and partnerships aim to rebuild the teacher pipeline

"We’ve got to work together to rebuild the pipeline and support hardworking teachers," said Watlington.

The district is using several strategies to address the shortage, including enhanced out-of-state recruitment and hiring teachers with alternative licenses.

Watlington said, "We have people who already work in our schools, may have two-year degree or less… In our pathways initiative we are getting these individuals through college program free of charge. State has kicked in money. We are paying student teachers to make it easier for people to become teachers."

Philadelphia schools are also partnering with Temple University’s education department and offering programs for high school students interested in teaching.

Senior Iman Byrd described her experience: "It’s a two-year program. We get to be teacher assistants — run our own mini-course classes on Wednesdays after school. We get college credit. We get to learn about the teacher experience. I do enjoy it and I do enjoy seeing the joy and insight they have and how smart they are… truly amazing to be in that environment," said Byrd.

Watlington highlighted the importance of teachers in society, saying, "Teachers are the people who help build the world’s largest economy… strongest military — help to train doctors, lawyers, accountants, electricians, carpenters, everybody who goes to school for all these professions — teachers so important."

The district says it hopes these efforts will help attract more people to the teaching profession and ensure every classroom has a qualified teacher.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how soon the district expects to reach its goal of filling 100 percent of teaching vacancies or how effective the new strategies will be in the long term.