South Philly couple uses 'poop machine French Bulldog' to prank package thief

The Brief A South Philadelphia couple set a trap for package thieves using their dog's waste. Surveillance video shows someone stealing the decoy package early Friday morning. Police urge residents to report thefts and share video evidence.



Tired of having packages stolen from their front steps, a South Philadelphia couple decided to fight back by planting a decoy box filled with their French bulldog's waste.

South Philadelphia couple uses dog's waste to prank package thief

What we know:

Travis Giarraffa and Lauren Goffredo said they have dealt with repeated package thefts in recent months. The couple decided to take action after someone recently stole a box of toilet paper while they were just feet away.

Lauren Goffredo said, "[Package thief] walked off with a big thing of toilet paper so last night he’s like you know I got to clean up all the poop in the yard. Let’s just box it up and put it outside. You want to steal something steal a pile of …."

Giarraffa added, "This is Louis. He’s our poop machine French bulldog."

The couple boxed up their French bulldog Louie's waste and left it outside overnight.

Surveillance video captured someone taking the package at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to Giarraffa and Goffredo.

The couple said, "It was probably disgusting. It was stinky and gross and a lot and I shook it to make it all dirty in there, so if they even put their hands, it’s all over their hands," said Giarraffa.

The couple hopes their prank will make would-be thieves think twice before stealing packages in the future.

Neighborhood response and police advice

The couple said their neighborhood continues to look out for each other and their deliveries.

"If you need some dog poo for a package, hit me up. We have a whole dog poo dumpster out there," said Giarraffa.

Philadelphia police encourage anyone who experiences a theft or any crime to call 911 or visit their nearest police district. A spokesperson said, "If you experience a theft or any crime against you, it is important to report it to the police…If you have video evidence, it can be very helpful for investigators in locating the offender(s)."

Neighbors in the area are staying vigilant and sharing information to help prevent future thefts.