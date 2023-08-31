'You're Awesome!' Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the FOX 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29, and Moravia Health (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one nominee submission per person; however, a nominee may be nominated by multiple entrants. The Giveaway Period begins at 4:00 a.m. on September 4, 2023, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on December 1, 2023.

4. To nominate a deserving individual, family, or organization in your community who could greatly benefit from a $1,000 Visa gift card, log on to www.fox29.com/contests. Fill in the information requested, including the name and contact information for the nominee and a brief essay (of up to 200 words) about why the nominee deserves consideration.

5. All submissions must be original and conform to Fox’s and Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Fox and Sponsor in their sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on any legal claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Fox and Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on their websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Sponsor’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals or organizations may be contacted by Sponsor during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Sponsor shall be final.

8. Six nominees will be selected as potential winners by a panel of judges throughout the entry period. The winners will be chosen based on the criteria set forth in paragraph 4 and will be final.

The Prize(s)

9. The nominators of the potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email between September 4, 2023, and December 31, 2023. All nominators must respond to the notification within 3 business days to consult with WTXF in making arrangements to surprise the potential winner during a regular FOX 29 News Segment on a day/time to be determined by FOX 29. Potential winners will be disqualified for any of the following reasons: if a nominator does not timely respond to notification, if the potential winner’s eligibility cannot be confirmed, if reasonable arrangements cannot be made to surprise the potential winner. In such event, Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in the manner set forth herein if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. In order to be declared a final winner, winning nominees must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner communicated by Sponsor within 7 days of the surprise visit or the prize will not be awarded.

10. Each winning individual, family, or organization will receive a $1,000 Visa gift card. Prizes are provided by Moravia Health.

11. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

12. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

13. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from Sponsor within a 30-day period regardless of the number of contests entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

14. Odds of winning depend on the discretion of the judges and the number of eligible nominations.

15. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

16. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through January 1, 2024.

17. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

18. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

19. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.

