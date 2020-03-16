Eagles agree to terms on one-year deal with DT Ridgeway

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

The Eagles announced Ridgeway would be returning to the team after playing in seven games and starting in five for them last season.

Ridgeway was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason. He finished his injury-shortened season with two sacks and 10 tackles.

The former 4th round pick suffered an ankle injury in October and was placed on Injured Reserve on October 23, ending his 2019 season.

Ridgeway is projected as a reserve for Eagles heading into the season with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson expected to go into training camp as the starters.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP