Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to join Eagles Hall of Fame

The Brief Owner Jeffrey Lurie has been selected to join the Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Fame. Lurie has owned the franchise since 1994. The induction ceremony will be on Oct. 26 during the Eagles' Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.



The Philadelphia Eagles will induct team owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie to the team's Hall of Fame this season, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Lurie to join Eagles Hall of Fame

Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Eagles Hall of Fame selection committee announced the decision on Wednesday, citing the "unprecedented era of success" under Lurie since he took over in 1994.

"Jeffrey's legacy and relentless dedication to this team are the reasons why we — the selection committee — felt it was important to recognize him with the organization's highest honor," said former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

Lurie calls selection ‘one of the greatest honors’

What they're saying:

Lurie said being chosen to join the team's Hall of Fame was "one of the greatest honors of my life."

"It is truly rewarding to know that I will now join a distinguished group of legends who have all made significant contributions to this organization," Lurie said. "From the very moment I became owner, I have been deeply committed to delivering a champion – both on and off the field – that our fans and city can be proud of. This franchise has given so much to me and my family over the past 32 years, and for that, I will be forever grateful. I would like to thank the selection committee for their support and am humbled that they felt I was deserving of this recognition."

Lurie's Eagles history

By the numbers:

Lurie's 32-year tenure with the team includes the franchise's only two Super Bowl Championships, four Super Bowl appearances and 20 playoff appearances.

In October, Lurie will become the 53rd member of the Eagles' Hall of Fame, and just the second owner, alongside Bert Bell, who was part of the inaugural Eagles Hall of Fame class in 1987.

Jeffrey Lurie's Hall of Fame induction

What's next:

Lurie's induction ceremony will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, during halftime of the Eagles' Week 7 match-up against the Dallas Cowboys.