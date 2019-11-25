Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Jordan Matthews

article

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they waived wide receiver Jordan Matthews after he re-signed with the Birds earlier in November.

The Eagles shared the news on Twitter Monday afternoon after the team lost to the Seahawks 17-9.

Matthews played two games with the Eagles this season against the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Previously, he spent portions of the season with the San Francisco 49ers after spending part of last season with the Eagles.

The 27-year-old played in 14 games for the Eagles in 2018 and finished the season with 300 yards and two touchdowns.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP