Uber Eats launches robot food delivery service in Philly's Center City

The Brief Uber Eats launched a robot food delivery service in Center City this week. The robots deliver orders from a dozen restaurants and can be tracked in real time. Some residents are excited, while others worry about job loss and how the robots will fare in the city.



Uber Eats has started using autonomous robots to deliver food in Center City, letting customers order from local restaurants and watch their robot courier roll up to their door.

Robots hit the streets for lunch deliveries

What we know:

The robot delivery service is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Center City, Chinatown and Old City. Customers can choose robot delivery and track their order in real time.

The robots, designed by Avride, use LIDAR sensors and cameras to navigate at about 5 miles per hour. If a robot delivers your food, there is no tipping required.

We were there as Hi-Lo Taco Company on 1109 Walnut Street loaded up its first Uber Eats robot delivery. The restaurant is one of a dozen participating in the pilot program.

Local perspective:

"I think more ability to deliver food is better for us." said Jeff Newman, owner of Hi-Lo Taco Company. "And certainly right now it started raining and we see that we have a higher demand for take-out and delivery, but we also have fewer drivers."

Some residents expressed concerns about the impact on jobs.

"It’s taking away a lot of jobs and that’s the downside to it. There are a lot of people looking for work," said Jackie Hughes of Center City.

Others were curious or skeptical about how the robots would fare in Philadelphia.

"They’re not going to get damaged, hopefully, but people are going to try 'em and be like what the hell is this?" said Sharon Tyson of Chinatown. "I don’t know this is Philly man. I saw it. I told my wife I said, "I don’t know how this is going to go,"" said Courtland Thomas of Chinatown.

The robots drew stares and plenty of smartphone photos as they rolled through the lunch rush.

What's next:

If the pilot is successful, Uber Eats may expand the number of restaurants and the delivery zone in the coming months.

Right now, the autonomous delivery option is only available in the Center City area.

Avride’s delivery robots are available in Austin, Dallas and Jersey City.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the pilot program will last or exactly when Uber Eats might expand robot delivery to other neighborhoods.