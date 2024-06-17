Phillies expect shortstop Trea Turner to be activated Monday after missing over a month

article

The Philadelphia Phillies expect to have star shortstop Trea Turner back Monday, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Thomson said Sunday that Turner would be activated the following day "unless something weird happens." He hasn't played since May 3 because of a left hamstring strain.

Turner hit .343 with 10 stolen bases in 33 games before going on the injured list.

The Phillies have kept right on rolling without him. They lead the NL East by eight games even after Sunday's 8-3 loss at Baltimore.

Philadelphia hosts San Diego on Monday in its first home game since June 5 — immediately before the team traveled to London for a couple of games against the New York Mets. The Phillies followed that trip with series at Boston and Baltimore.

"It seems like we've been gone for a month," Thomson said.

Edmundo Sosa has played well in Turner's absence. He hit his fifth homer of the season on Saturday.

"He’s huge. I think for the last couple of years, probably the baseball world looked at him as a utilityman. Now they’re looking at him like a shortstop," Thomson said. "So his value is very high right now, as it should be because he’s played very well."

He figures to have a role going forward as an infield backup — and possibly in the outfield.

"If he's not playing every day, there's nothing wrong with getting him some outfield work," Thomson said. "Just to see what it looks like, just to get him comfortable."