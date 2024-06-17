Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Phillies expect shortstop Trea Turner to be activated Monday after missing over a month

By Noah Trister
Published  June 17, 2024 6:32am EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press
article

CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 23: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies stands at home plate during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies expect to have star shortstop Trea Turner back Monday, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Thomson said Sunday that Turner would be activated the following day "unless something weird happens." He hasn't played since May 3 because of a left hamstring strain.

Turner hit .343 with 10 stolen bases in 33 games before going on the injured list.

The Phillies have kept right on rolling without him. They lead the NL East by eight games even after Sunday's 8-3 loss at Baltimore.

Philadelphia hosts San Diego on Monday in its first home game since June 5 — immediately before the team traveled to London for a couple of games against the New York Mets. The Phillies followed that trip with series at Boston and Baltimore.

"It seems like we've been gone for a month," Thomson said.

Edmundo Sosa has played well in Turner's absence. He hit his fifth homer of the season on Saturday.

"He’s huge. I think for the last couple of years, probably the baseball world looked at him as a utilityman. Now they’re looking at him like a shortstop," Thomson said. "So his value is very high right now, as it should be because he’s played very well."

He figures to have a role going forward as an infield backup — and possibly in the outfield.

"If he's not playing every day, there's nothing wrong with getting him some outfield work," Thomson said. "Just to see what it looks like, just to get him comfortable."