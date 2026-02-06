Expand / Collapse search
Camden honors firefighter who died after falling through the ice at Wiggins Park Marina

By Jeff Skversky
Published  February 6, 2026 5:59pm EST
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Family, colleagues, and city officials are mourning the loss of Camden firefighter Howard Bennett, who died after falling into the Delaware River during a routine boat inspection.

The Brief

    • Camden firefighter Howard Bennett died Thursday after falling into the Delaware River during a routine boat inspection.
    • Bennett was a 27-year veteran of the department and planned to retire later this year.
    • The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances of his death.

CAMDEN, NJ - A longtime Camden firefighter died Thursday after falling into the icy Delaware River during a routine boat inspection at Wiggins Park, according to city officials.

Firefighter remembered for decades of service and expertise

What we know:

Howard Bennett, 60, served nearly 30 years with the Camden Fire Department and was just days away from his 27th anniversary, officials said. 

He was known as the department’s boating expert and earned the nickname "MacGyver" for his ability to fix almost anything.

Bennett fell into the river around 11:00 a.m. during the inspection and was in the water for about 30 minutes before being pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital, according to officials.

Bennett’s colleagues and city leaders described him as a dedicated public servant and a beloved member of the department. 

"Everybody loved him," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "Twenty-seven years, someone touches individual lives, and you get to know the fire department — they’re family with each other — and this one’s going to be a hard one to swallow."

Chief Jesse Flax, who worked with Bennett since 1999, said Bennett was always the boat operator and the one to fix and repair equipment. "He was very intelligent, loved firefighting, soft-spoken, would help anybody," said Flax. "He was always the boat operator — always the guy to fix and repair."

Bennett’s body was honored Tuesday as it was transported from the hospital, with fellow firefighters standing at attention in salute.

The city’s response and ongoing investigation

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Bennett’s death.

Mayor Carstarphen said the city is working closely with Bennett’s wife and family as funeral arrangements are made. "He was a public servant — gave his life, risked his life for his community," Carstarphen said. "But he also was a husband, and you don’t want to lose sight of that."

Officials and loved ones gathered at Camden City Hall Wednesday to remember Bennett’s impact on the department and the community.

Bennett’s resourcefulness and dedication set him apart, according to those who worked with him. "He was able to repair anything," Flax said. "You would think something was broken beyond repair, and he would figure out a way to make it work."

A Donorbox was created to support Bennett's family during this difficult time.

The Source: Information from the Camden Fire Department and Camden city officials.

NewsCamden County