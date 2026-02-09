Woman stalked, shot to death by ex-boyfriend in Levittown: police

The Brief Yujun Ren, 32, is accused of stalking and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Yuan Yuan Lu, outside a home in Levittown. Investigators say Lu filed a sexual assault report against Ren the day before the killing in Philadelphia. Ren told police investigators that he "accidentally killed his girlfriend" when he pulled a gun from his waistband to scare Lu after she allegedly said "hurtful things."



A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police say he stalked and killed his ex-girlfriend who fled to Bucks County a day after she ended their relationship.

Yujun Ren, 32, told investigators he "accidentally" killed his girlfriend when he pulled a handgun from his waistband during a confrontation outside a home in Bristol.

What we know:

Ren turned himself in at Middletown Police Department on Sunday, admitting to police he shot Yuan Yuan Lu through the front driver's side window of her car.

Investigators found Lu's body with a fatal gunshot wound to the head inside a parked Hyundai on Outlook Lane, and a spent shell casing underneath the car.

Detectives later learned that Lu reported to police in Philadelphia that Ren had sexually assaulted her at his home in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

She decided to end their relationship by silently leaving on Saturday, according to court documents, and blocked all communication with Ren.

"The victim reported she was afraid of [Ren] and mentioned he had a firearm he carried everywhere," a police affidavit reads.

Investigators say Ren has a concealed carry permit and has a 9mm handgun registered to his name through the Pennsylvania Record of Firearm Sales.

Timeline:

Using the license plate information from their two vehicles, investigators were able to outline how Ren stalked Lu moments before the deadly shooting.

Court documents allege Ren tailed Lu in a Lexus through parts of Bristol Township and Levittown starting around 5:40 a.m., staying just seconds behind her.

What they're saying:

Ren told police investigators that he "accidentally killed his girlfriend" when he pulled a gun from his waistband to scare Lu after she allegedly said "hurtful things."

"[Ren] stated she said hurtful things and took their cars and dogs, so he took a gun out of his waistband to scare her and the gun discharged," court documents say.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan called the murder "a sobering reminder of the lethal nature of domestic violence."

"We are committed to seeking justice for the victim," Khan said.