Phillies host Miracle League game for children with disabilities at Citizens Bank Park

The Brief Miracle League teams from Ridley Park and Horsham played Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park ahead of MLB All-Star Week. Twins Everitt and Remi, born with cerebral palsy, took the field in Phillies-style jerseys at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies and MLB are investing $5.5 million into charities and community organizations across the region during All-Star Week.



Before the Home Run Derby and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game take over Citizens Bank Park next week, the Philadelphia Phillies and MLB are making sure some special athletes get their own All-Star moment.

The Phillies and Major League Baseball welcomed Miracle League teams from Ridley Park in Delaware County and Horsham to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday for a game celebrating children with physical and cognitive disabilities.

With big swings, home runs and even bigger smiles, the young players got the chance to experience playing on a Major League field while being cheered on by family, friends and former Phillies players.

What they're saying:

"This is what makes sports wonderful," former Phillies general manager and outfielder Ruben Amaro Jr. said. "To see these parents and these kids and to watch everybody get a chance to enjoy these moments are the things that make being in this industry really special."

Former Phillies outfielder Milt Thompson said watching the players enjoy the game was unforgettable.

"It’s amazing to see the smiles on their faces when they put the ball in play and they’re running around the bases," Thompson said. "It’s joy. It’s a joy to watch."

For many families, the Miracle League provides an opportunity that isn’t always available in youth sports.

"Baseball has been the one sport that we have been fully able to access," said Samantha Govitz of Horsham. "To be able to be on this accessible field and participate and just do it like any other kid is really just… the feeling is beyond words as a parent."

Govitz’s twins, Everitt and Remi, were born with cerebral palsy and proudly took the field wearing their own Phillies-style jerseys while being cheered on by Amaro, Thompson and former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles.

After rounding the bases, Remi summed up the day with one word. "Fun!"

Govitz said seeing her children enjoy the experience meant everything.

"This has been just a dream. These are the two biggest Phillies fans right here," she said.

The event serves as one of the first community celebrations leading into the 2026 MLB All-Star Game — the first Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Philadelphia in 30 years.

"For people to see this on the big stage and for the All-Star Game to be played here is pretty darn awesome," Amaro said. "It’s going to be incredible. The greatest players in the game will be here."

Thompson expects Philadelphia to put its passion for baseball on full display.

"It’s going to be incredible," Thompson said. "We have the best home-field advantage in baseball, and to have an All-Star Game here, it’s going to be tremendous."

As part of All-Star Week, the Phillies and Major League Baseball are investing $5.5 million into charities and community organizations across the region, including Miracle Leagues of Southeastern Pennsylvania.