Weather Authority: Mild night ahead of warm Thursday with chance of storms

Wednesday proved to be a beautiful and warm spring day, under mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Overnight into Thursday, it will remain mild, with lows only dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will see the chance of thunderstorms rise as the day progresses. Temperatures will be very warm, reaching the low 80s by 3 p.m.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms progresses throughout the late afternoon into the evening, with the main threat of the system being quarter-size hail and gusty winds, though whatever is happening will pass quickly and push off the coast by late evening.

The Easter holiday weekend looks good, with slightly cooler temps in the low 60s. Saturday looks to be the coolest day, with highs only reaching the mid-50s with breezy conditions. Each day will have a good bit of sun.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 82, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 61, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 55, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Easter Sunday. High: 61, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Very mild. High: 69, Low: 47