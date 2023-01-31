Weather Authority: Philadelphia area sees first 'measurable' snowfall in 325 days

Parts of the Delaware Valley woke up to snow on Wednesday, including the Philadelphia area.

The snow, which caused a dusting in the city and surrounding counties, marked the first time the Philadelphia area has had "measurable" snow in 325 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintry mix of precipitation posed potentially hazardous road conditions to drivers as the wet weather moved through during the early hours of the morning commute.

By 8 a.m., the precipitation moved out of the area, making way for the sun and slightly warmer temps.

Wednesday's temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.

By Thursday, temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s before jumping to the 40s. After this, temperatures will plunge and be cold for the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday will be cold and blustery ahead of a bitterly cold Saturday.

Sunshine and warmth will return Sunday and temperatures will begin to climb back into the 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Morning show, afternoon sun. High: 39, Low: 31

THURSDAY: High: 42, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Brisk, blustery. High: 32, Low: 27

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 28, Low: 14

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 46, Low: 26

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 50, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Above average. High: 54, Low: 29