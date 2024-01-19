Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Kent County, New Castle County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia frigid weather: Saturday temps dangerously cold, with colder wind chills

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Friday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Friday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Most of the snow is pulling away Friday evening, as flurries continue to fall, but the heaviest snow appears to be over.

The next problem facing the region is dangerously cold temperatures for the weekend.

Overnight, skies will clear and with the snow on the ground, it acts like a refrigerator, bringing temps into the teens and single digits in the northern edges of the area.

Any wet spots or uncleared streets or sidewalks will become slick with ice and dangerous to attempt to walk on or drive on.

Related

Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow has fallen across the region so far?
article

Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow has fallen across the region so far?

The Delaware Valley is in the midst of a daylong snowstorm that forecasters expect to continue through Friday afternoon and wrap up around sundown.

Saturday’s temps do not budge, only heading into the lower 20s, even in Philadelphia. By midday Saturday, Winds will pick up, bringing wind chill readings into the single digits for the day.

Take care if you are heading out for weekend activities.

Sunday will also be windy and chilly, though temperatures will rise to near 30.

Temperatures will moderate into the 40s next week.

More information can be found regarding Philadelphia's Code Blue response on the city's website.

Stay safe and healthy while shoveling snow with tips, here. For information on PennDOT's plows, check their interactive website, here. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.