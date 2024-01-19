Philadelphia frigid weather: Saturday temps dangerously cold, with colder wind chills

Most of the snow is pulling away Friday evening, as flurries continue to fall, but the heaviest snow appears to be over.

The next problem facing the region is dangerously cold temperatures for the weekend.

Overnight, skies will clear and with the snow on the ground, it acts like a refrigerator, bringing temps into the teens and single digits in the northern edges of the area.

Any wet spots or uncleared streets or sidewalks will become slick with ice and dangerous to attempt to walk on or drive on.

Saturday’s temps do not budge, only heading into the lower 20s, even in Philadelphia. By midday Saturday, Winds will pick up, bringing wind chill readings into the single digits for the day.

Take care if you are heading out for weekend activities.

Sunday will also be windy and chilly, though temperatures will rise to near 30.

Temperatures will moderate into the 40s next week.

More information can be found regarding Philadelphia's Code Blue response on the city's website.

Stay safe and healthy while shoveling snow with tips, here. For information on PennDOT's plows, check their interactive website, here. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.