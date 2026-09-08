The Brief Michelob Ultra was the most-searched beer nationally, topping searches in Alabama, Nevada and Oklahoma. Stella Artois had the widest reach, ranking No. 1 in 12 states, while Bud Light led in seven states. Beer preferences varied strongly by region: imported beers topped the list in 22 of 51 jurisdictions, and Wisconsin had the highest overall beer-search interest for the second year in a row.



What’s the most-searched beer? The answer depends on where you live.

Health research company Innerbody analyzed Google Trends search data across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. over a 12-month span.

The data found distinct regional patterns in Americans’ beer preferences, with everything from light lagers and hometown favorites to Belgian stouts and Mexican imports topping the list in different parts of the country.

Stella Artois has widest reach of any beer

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Michelob Ultra ranked as the most-searched beer nationally, according to the analysis. The light lager also ranked No. 1 in Alabama, Nevada and Oklahoma for the analysis.

Michelob Ultra was the most-searched beer nationally, topping searches in Alabama, Nevada and Oklahoma, while lighter beers dominated overall. (Credit: Getty Images)

But Stella Artois had the widest reach of any individual beer, topping the list in 12 jurisdictions. The Belgian lager was the most-searched in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Bud Light also had a strong showing, ranking No. 1 in Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Most popular beer by state

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Regionally, Stella Artois dominated a broad stretch of the country, particularly across the South, East Coast, Midwest and Pacific. Meanwhile, Bud Light had a particularly strong presence across the Midwest and Appalachia.

Guinness formed its own regional cluster on the East Coast in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Maryland.

Several states also remained loyal to beers with strong local connections. For example, Colorado favored Fat Tire, Washington chose Rainier, Massachusetts went with Samuel Adams, Missouri picked Budweiser and Wisconsin favored Miller Lite.

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Imported beers also carved out territory. Beers with roots outside the United States were the top choice in 22 of the 51 jurisdictions analyzed. Pacifico's win in Maine and Peroni's victory in Montana were among the results, the analysis reported.

Essentially, the findings were dominated by lighter beers. Michelob Ultra ranked as America's most-searched overall, while Bud Light, Coors Light, Busch Light and Miller Lite also placed among the nation's eight most popular beers.

The analysis also ranked states by overall beer search interest. Wisconsin came out on top for the second consecutive year, followed by Wyoming, with the Midwest accounting for seven of the top 10 spots. The remaining top 10 states included Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, New Hamphire, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, South Dakota and Missouri.