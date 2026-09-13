Pennsylvania reports state's 3rd measles-related death in 2026

The Brief Pennsylvania officials reported the state's third measles-related death of the year after a 40-year-old woman died from complications of the virus in Jefferson County. The case follows two August deaths of infants who were too young for vaccination, with health officials noting 676 total cases across 37 counties this year. Discrepancies remain between state records and the CDC, which currently lists no official 2026 U.S. deaths with measles as the underlying cause.



A 40-year-old Pennsylvania woman has died from complications associated with measles, marking the state's third death involving the virus this year, local authorities said Sunday.

2 previous deaths

What we know:

A 40-year-old resident of Jefferson County passed away Saturday from measles-related complications, local coroner Greg Furlong shared on Facebook. Health officials have not released her identity or confirmed her vaccination status.

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Pennsylvania’s two previous measles-related deaths occurred in August and involved infants who were too young for standard immunization, which typically begins at 12 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to The Associated Press, Lancaster County officials attributed a 6-week-old girl's death to measles after she contracted the virus while suffering from a fatal genetic condition. In a separate incident, an infant boy died from a ruptured spleen, with health authorities citing measles as a contributing factor.

Dig deeper:

State public health data through Sept. 11 shows 676 total measles infections spreading across 37 counties, with 124 patients requiring hospital care. Only four of the confirmed cases occurred in vaccinated individuals.

The figures highlight a persistent reporting divide between state and federal agencies. While Pennsylvania officials link three deaths to the outbreak, CDC data logs zero official 2026 U.S. deaths with measles listed as the primary cause—a statistical gap that has fueled ongoing friction between Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration and federal health authorities.