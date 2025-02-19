Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia weather: Bitter cold persists with snow on the way for parts of Delaware

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  February 19, 2025 7:20am EST
Philadelphia
Bitter cold morning with snow storm on the way for parts of Delaware

    • Brace for another day of bitter cold in the Philadelphia area with lows in the teens.
    • Southern parts of Delaware will see some snow Wednesday afternoon.
    • Warmer weather is on the way starting this weekend!

PHILADELPHIA - Layers, layers, layers! If you must leave your warm house today, be sure to bundle up!

What we know:

Another bitter cold and cloudy day for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with a high of just 30 degrees.

That winter weather is expected to bring snow to some parts of Delaware by late afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in Sussex County, where residents could see a couple inches of snow.

FOX 29's Sue Serios says the southern storm will hit southern parts of Delaware by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It could also sneak into South Jersey, bringing a few flurries to the Jersey Shore.

What's next:

The cold continues over the next couple of days with a low of 18 degrees on Thursday!

However, some warmer weather and sun will peak through this weekend, and into next weekend with highs in the 50s.

The Source: Information from this artice was provided by the FOX 29 Weather team.

