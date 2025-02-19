Philadelphia weather: Bitter cold persists with snow on the way for parts of Delaware

The Brief Brace for another day of bitter cold in the Philadelphia area with lows in the teens. Southern parts of Delaware will see some snow Wednesday afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way starting this weekend!



Layers, layers, layers! If you must leave your warm house today, be sure to bundle up!

What we know:

Another bitter cold and cloudy day for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with a high of just 30 degrees.

That winter weather is expected to bring snow to some parts of Delaware by late afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in Sussex County, where residents could see a couple inches of snow.

FOX 29's Sue Serios says the southern storm will hit southern parts of Delaware by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It could also sneak into South Jersey, bringing a few flurries to the Jersey Shore.

What's next:

The cold continues over the next couple of days with a low of 18 degrees on Thursday!

However, some warmer weather and sun will peak through this weekend, and into next weekend with highs in the 50s.