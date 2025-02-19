Philadelphia weather: Bitter cold persists with snow on the way for parts of Delaware
PHILADELPHIA - Layers, layers, layers! If you must leave your warm house today, be sure to bundle up!
What we know:
Another bitter cold and cloudy day for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with a high of just 30 degrees.
That winter weather is expected to bring snow to some parts of Delaware by late afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in Sussex County, where residents could see a couple inches of snow.
FOX 29's Sue Serios says the southern storm will hit southern parts of Delaware by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
It could also sneak into South Jersey, bringing a few flurries to the Jersey Shore.
What's next:
The cold continues over the next couple of days with a low of 18 degrees on Thursday!
However, some warmer weather and sun will peak through this weekend, and into next weekend with highs in the 50s.
The Source: Information from this artice was provided by the FOX 29 Weather team.