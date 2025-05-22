Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia weather: Conditions to improve as Memorial Day weekend begins

Published  May 22, 2025 6:07pm EDT
FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Thursday forecast.

The Brief

    • We’re going to see a big difference between Thursday and Friday, as we greet Memorial Day weekend with improving conditions.
    • Overnight temperatures into Friday will remain cooler than average.

PHILADELPHIA - We have endured what seems to be unending days of rain, but, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are about to see improving conditions.

What we know:

The system that has brought us two days of rain and below-average temperatures will move offshore Friday morning.

There will be a few pop-up showers, and mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.

Holiday weekend:

Saturday will see its fair share of stubborn clouds and Sunday may bring sunnier skies, as temps climb from the mid-60s on Saturday to the low 70s for the rest of the weekend.

Monday will see a mix of clouds and sun, but much improved over what we have experienced.

