Philadelphia weather: Conditions to improve as Memorial Day weekend begins

The Brief We’re going to see a big difference between Thursday and Friday, as we greet Memorial Day weekend with improving conditions. Overnight temperatures into Friday will remain cooler than average.



We have endured what seems to be unending days of rain, but, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are about to see improving conditions.

What we know:

The system that has brought us two days of rain and below-average temperatures will move offshore Friday morning.

There will be a few pop-up showers, and mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.

Holiday weekend:

Saturday will see its fair share of stubborn clouds and Sunday may bring sunnier skies, as temps climb from the mid-60s on Saturday to the low 70s for the rest of the weekend.

Monday will see a mix of clouds and sun, but much improved over what we have experienced.