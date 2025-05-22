Philadelphia weather: Conditions to improve as Memorial Day weekend begins
PHILADELPHIA - We have endured what seems to be unending days of rain, but, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are about to see improving conditions.
What we know:
The system that has brought us two days of rain and below-average temperatures will move offshore Friday morning.
There will be a few pop-up showers, and mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.
Holiday weekend:
Saturday will see its fair share of stubborn clouds and Sunday may bring sunnier skies, as temps climb from the mid-60s on Saturday to the low 70s for the rest of the weekend.
Monday will see a mix of clouds and sun, but much improved over what we have experienced.