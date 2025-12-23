Two teens arrested after walking away from detention center, stealing vehicle in Delaware

article

The Brief Two juveniles were arrested after walking away from a detention center in New Castle County. Police say one of the juveniles stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee from a nearby neighborhood. Both suspects were arraigned in Family Court and committed to juvenile detention.



Two teenagers are back in custody after walking away from a detention center and allegedly stealing a vehicle in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

What we know:

According to New Castle County Police, officers responded around 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, to the 3000 block of Old County Road after receiving a report that two juveniles wearing orange shirts had walked away from a juvenile detention center.

Police say as the juveniles were leaving the facility, a 16-year-old attempted to steal an employee’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. Both juveniles then fled into a neighboring community.

A short time later, officers received a second 911 call reporting that a juvenile matching the earlier description had stolen a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Bordeaux Boulevard in the Meritage neighborhood.

Arrests

Police say a 15-year-old male who had walked away from the detention center was located nearby and detained by an off-duty police officer.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was later found after stopping the stolen Jeep in the neighborhood. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Both juveniles were transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters.

Charges

Police say the 16-year-old faces:

Felony theft of a motor vehicle

Felony attempted theft of a motor vehicle

Felony conspiracy in the second degree

Misdemeanor escape in the third degree

The juvenile was arraigned in New Castle County Family Court and committed to a juvenile detention center after failing to post $7,000 cash bail.

The 15-year-old faces:

Felony conspiracy in the second degree

Misdemeanor escape in the third degree

He was also arraigned in Family Court and committed to a juvenile detention center after failing to post $3,000 cash bail.