Philly heat wave: 7th-hottest summer on record, 14th-warmest year

Another heat wave is on the way for states in the Northeast. After a weekend of low humidity and highs in the 80s, we're heading into the sixth heat wave of the year for the Philadelphia area.

By the numbers:

So far this summer, Philadelphia has already experienced 30 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, which is the average for an entire summer. This upcoming workweek will add to that tally with hot days and warm nights, as humidity makes a comeback.

Philadelphia is currently experiencing its 14th warmest year and seventh-hottest summer on record.

The Philadelphia area, along with NYC and D.C., has not had any days with temperatures in the 90s yet this August.