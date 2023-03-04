Weather Authority: Saturday night sees winds die down, cloudy skies, ahead of sunny, mild Sunday

The first weekend of March has begun with blustery conditions howling through the region, but as the day wears on, the winds will diminish.

As the evening progresses, the skies will remain mainly cloudy, as the wind dies down. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s overnight.

Sunshine will bust through those clouds Sunday making for a much milder end to the weekend.

Expect a high of around 55-degrees across the Delaware Valley on Sunday with plenty of sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more sun and milder temps Monday and Tuesday. A slight drop in temps is expected by Wednesday, and the region remains dry.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Diminishing winds. Low: 35

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 55, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 57, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 54, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 50, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Stays dry. High: 50, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 36



