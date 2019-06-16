Severe thunderstorm warning issued for New Castle, Chester and Delaware Counties

article

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chester, New Castle and Delaware Counties until 6:15 p.m.

Areas in the path of the storm include West Chester, Coatesville and Hockessin, Delaware.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the path of this storm.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Chester County until 6:15 p.m.

