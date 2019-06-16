Expand / Collapse search

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for New Castle, Chester and Delaware Counties

Snapshot of radar Sunday, June 16.

PHILADELPHIA -  

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chester, New Castle and Delaware Counties until 6:15 p.m.

Areas in the path of the storm include West Chester, Coatesville and Hockessin, Delaware.

Seek shelter immediately if you are in the path of this storm.

